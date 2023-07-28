A council is asking people to appreciate green spaces by joining in a walk in a park.

South Kesteven District Council has renewed its commitment to preserving and enhancing parks as part of Love Parks Week 2023, which starts today (Friday, July 28).

Coun Paul Stokes (Ind), cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “Our parks bring people together, provide a safe environment for recreational activity and promote healthy and active lifestyles.

Stamford Meadows

“This week-long celebration is an opportunity to appreciate all the parks and green spaces that South Kesteven has to offer and to acknowledge the hard work of council and park staff, volunteers and the community in maintaining them to the highest standards.”

There will be an opportunity for residents to explore their parks and open spaces as part of regular wellbeing walks taking place throughout South Kesteven.

Next week a walk through Market Deeping on Tuesday will include John Eve Park and a riverside walk, on Wednesday and Friday in Bourne people will travel through the woods and Wellhead Park, and on Thursday a group will wander through Stamford’s Recreation Ground and the Meadows.