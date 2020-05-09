MP Gareth Davies talks about the importance of celebrating VE Day in his latest column:

On this day 75 years ago, people all over the Western world celebrated the formal acceptance of the Nazi’s surrender of its armed forces. Over a million people took to the streets to mark the end of the war in Europe after several long hard years living in worry and danger. The streets of Stamford filled with people as crowds cheered and shook hands.

Although planned public street parties and celebrations have sadly been cancelled owing to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, I know many are planning on celebrating in their living rooms, on their doorsteps and back gardens instead. These past weeks of social distancing have been hard, and so I think we all just want something to celebrate. I understand there has been a boom in bunting and beer sales as we all settle in and raise a toast to thank those who gave so much. As Winston Churchill said on this day: “This is your hour. This is not victory of a party or of any class. It’s a victory of the great British nation as a whole.”