The future of a community centre is safe for the next three years thanks to lottery funding.

The £184,000 given to Wittering Families Centre will allow sessions such as baby massage, hypnotherapy and music groups to continue for children and their carers.

A celebration of the National Lottery funding took place on Thursday last week.

Staff celebrate after Wittering Families Centre received lottery funding

Centre manager Jo Ward said: “The centre links the local community together, establishing and building friendships, being a first port of call for our military families and offering a wide range of family support.”

The money will be used to employ an additional member of staff, meaning the centre can open during school hours.

The centre was previously funded with grants from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund.

Wittering Families Centre offers a range of children's activities

Jo added: “We would like to thank all the community for their ongoing support, Sugar Rush Sweets for the amazing cakes, the Junior Ranks Welfare Fund for the bouncy castle and all those who attended our launch party. We look forward to seeing lots of community members benefiting from the centre.”