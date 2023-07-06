The 75th birthday of the NHS was celebrated across the area yesterday (Wednesday, July 5).

At Stamford, a stunning cake depicting the town’s healthcare history in ‘book’ form was designed, baked and generously donated to colleagues by Stamford Hospital staff nurse Tami Marsland.

About 5,000 staff who work for North West Anglia NHS Trust, which runs Stamford Hospital and Peterborough City Hospital, received a commemorative pin badge and a special afternoon tea was also held for about 30 staff members who have served with the trust for 30 years or more.

Staff also received NHS commemorative pin badges from chief nurse Jo Bennis

The trust’s chief executive officer, Caroline Walker, said: “The 75th birthday of the NHS is a milestone of which we should all be very proud. It has been wonderful for myself and the rest of the executive team to chat with staff and listen to some inspirational stories from their careers within the service.

“We are lucky to share our hospitals with so many amazing colleagues who should be very proud of the care they deliver in our hospitals – and all of whom are playing their part in such a memorable occasion.”

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust chief nurse Jo Bennis with Stamford Hospital staff nurse, and maker of the NHS 75 birthday cake, Tami Marsland.

Elsewhere, Normanton Church at Rutland Water and Oakham Castle were lit up in blue to mark the anniversary.

Normanton Church lit up in blue to mark the 75th birthday of the NHS. Photo: Alan Walters

Tixover House celebrates the 75th anniversary of the NHS

Staff and residents at Tixover House Care Home in Tixover also hosted an event to celebrate and care home staff visited Stamford Hospital staff to say a special thank you.