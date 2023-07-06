Stamford Hospital, Normanton Church and Tixover House mark 75th birthday of NHS
The 75th birthday of the NHS was celebrated across the area yesterday (Wednesday, July 5).
At Stamford, a stunning cake depicting the town’s healthcare history in ‘book’ form was designed, baked and generously donated to colleagues by Stamford Hospital staff nurse Tami Marsland.
About 5,000 staff who work for North West Anglia NHS Trust, which runs Stamford Hospital and Peterborough City Hospital, received a commemorative pin badge and a special afternoon tea was also held for about 30 staff members who have served with the trust for 30 years or more.
The trust’s chief executive officer, Caroline Walker, said: “The 75th birthday of the NHS is a milestone of which we should all be very proud. It has been wonderful for myself and the rest of the executive team to chat with staff and listen to some inspirational stories from their careers within the service.
“We are lucky to share our hospitals with so many amazing colleagues who should be very proud of the care they deliver in our hospitals – and all of whom are playing their part in such a memorable occasion.”
Elsewhere, Normanton Church at Rutland Water and Oakham Castle were lit up in blue to mark the anniversary.
Staff and residents at Tixover House Care Home in Tixover also hosted an event to celebrate and care home staff visited Stamford Hospital staff to say a special thank you.