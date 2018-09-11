Celebrations mark new beginning for community centre

Gallery1 Click to view

Friends, supporters and former pupils of St John's School, now the All Saints' and St John's Unity Centre, joined together in a night of celebration to mark the completion of essential repair and upgrade works to the facility.

The event on Saturday celebrated the end of essential Collyweston slate roof work repairs along with unveiling of a fresh new look to the centre's upper halls, a new name and a new fundraising campaign.

The Bishop of Grantham, Nicholas Chamberlain unveiled a glass plaque on the evening to be displayed in the centre recognising the support received.

The Very Rev Mark Warrick expressed his delight at the success of the roof campaign and other hall improvements.

"Buildings like this one are about joining together people and places for the benefit of all," he said.

"It is wonderful to see the hard work of the Trustees and the local community coming together to ensure that this important building serves its community for the future.

"Congratulations to all involved. I look forward to seeing further improvements as they progress in the future."

Becky Goff, volunteer business manager commented: "It was great to thank all of our supporters for their help with the roof and decorating works and to share our future plans and priorities in our new Investing in Unity campaign.

"The new look rooms and signage have been warmly received by our hirers and its good to see the building being fully utilised by a range of groups.

"We would like to express our special thanks to The Crown at Great Casterton for their support on the night and hue – brand design digital for their recent help with our rebranding and website.

"We'd also like to thank Fluid Signs for production and installation of our new signage and donation of the glass plaque."

Mark Buttress, the creative director at hue – brand design digital, said: "We have been delighted to support this important local charity in developing a space for all in Stamford."

For more information about the centre visit www.unitycentrestamford.org.uk or to donate to the next fundraising campaign 'Investing in Unity' please contact the centre at space@unitycentrestamford.org.uk