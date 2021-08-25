A police inspector has condemned those responsible for damaging headstones at Stamford Cemetery.

Speaking after the crime was reported on Monday, Insp Gary Stewart said: "This is horrible. It's people's loved ones who have died and no one would want this for their family."

He urged people to phone police if they see disrespectful behaviour at the Radcliffe Road cemetery.

Stamford Cemetery

To report a crime call Lincolnshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

People with information on the cemetery vandalism can call 101 quoting incident number 235 of August 23.