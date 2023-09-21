A former London cabby who also served in the Royal Navy has celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by loved ones.

Ted Hayford was born on September 20, 1923 and grew up in north London but moved to Bourne in later life to be closer to family.

He was the second of six children who lived in Graham Street, London, next to the Duke of Bridgewater pub.

Ted Hayford celebrated his 100th birthday on September 20.

Ted recalls a happy childhood spent making go-karts with his siblings and getting up to mischief. He left school at 14 and did odd jobs before he was called up to the Royal Navy at the age of 18.

His papers had gone missing so the military police arrived at his workplace out of the blue one day and quickly whisked Ted away. He served as a mine sweeper between 1941 and 1946.

Ted said: “I’d always wanted to join the Navy and I enjoyed it. I saw places that it would cost you a fortune to visit today.”

Ted Hayford's 100th birthday card from King Charles.

Driving has been one of Ted’s big passions in life and after leaving the Navy he worked on trolley buses and diesel vehicles before becoming a taxi driver. His training involved learning what was known as “the knowledge” – a test of his navigation skills. Prospective cabbies were given a moped with a clipboard containing a destination and had to drive the route.

Ted says it gave him the opportunity to take in all the sights of London, including a little-known entrance to Buckingham Palace. “I got some good people in the back of my cab,” he said.

Ted later worked as a chauffeur for one of the company directors at Rank, Hovis and MacDougal.

He met his future wife Ellen in London and they married in 1952. They went on to have two children, Lesley and John. Their son died in a car accident when he was 23, prompting the couple to move to Huntingdon and eventually Bourne to be closer to Lesley, who is now married to Richard Wickson.

Lesley said: “Mum told me about how they met. She was out in London and spotted him across the road and said to her friend that she would marry him.”

The couple enjoyed going to dances together and Ted’s other hobbies included reading, DIY and tinkering with cars. He also supports Tottenham Hotspur Football Club and is a member of the Bourne Royal Naval Association.

Ted and Ellen celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2017, a few weeks before Ellen died. They were both proud grandparents to Mark and great-grandparents to Alex.

Ted went to live with Lesley and Richard at their home in Carlby for a few years before moving to Digby Court Care Home in Bourne last year. He enjoyed a birthday party there with family on Wednesday (September 20) including his last remaining sister Jean.

Reflecting on the secret to his long and happy life, Ted said: “There’s no point in worrying about things you can’t control. And I don’t do stupid things!”