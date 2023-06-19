MG Cars 100th anniversary celebrated with classic car show in Bourne
Published: 17:00, 19 June 2023
Classic vehicles were on show to celebrate the 100th anniversary of MG Cars.
More than 80 cars were on show at the Red Hall in Bourne on Sunday to mark the occasion.
Half of the vehicles on show were MGs, the oldest of which was a 1929 MG Six Speed, and there was also a wide selection of racing cars.
Organiser Ian Mackenzie, from the MG Car Club Lincolnshire Centre, said: “The event was absolutely packed. We had more than 80 cars on show and a brilliant footfall of people coming to see what was going on."
Visitors also enjoyed live music at The Wellhead throughout the day.
The event will return next year.
Have you got a news story? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk