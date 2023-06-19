Classic vehicles were on show to celebrate the 100th anniversary of MG Cars.

More than 80 cars were on show at the Red Hall in Bourne on Sunday to mark the occasion.

Half of the vehicles on show were MGs, the oldest of which was a 1929 MG Six Speed, and there was also a wide selection of racing cars.

Len Cooper from Bourne shows off his model van. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Organiser Ian Mackenzie, from the MG Car Club Lincolnshire Centre, said: “The event was absolutely packed. We had more than 80 cars on show and a brilliant footfall of people coming to see what was going on."

Visitors also enjoyed live music at The Wellhead throughout the day.

The event will return next year.

John Lloyd from Casle Bytham with his TC49. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Louse Taylor and Harry Smith test out a car watched by Georgia and Jonnie Blackborn Corvette. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Robert and Hazel Taylor with their 1960 MGA. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Families enjoyed picnics in the park. Photo: Chris Lowndes

John Taylor showed off his MG. Photo: Chris Lowndes

More than 80 cars were on show. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Live music in the park. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Four-year-old twins Lilly and Poppy Walster enjoyed the day. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Young musicians performed together for the first time. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Jay and Lauren Collins with Thea and Eva. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The MG Car Club Lincolnshire Centre hosted the show. Photo: Chris Lowndes

