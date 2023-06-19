Home   News   Article

MG Cars 100th anniversary celebrated with classic car show in Bourne

By Andrea Scholes
andrea.scholes@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:00, 19 June 2023

Classic vehicles were on show to celebrate the 100th anniversary of MG Cars.

More than 80 cars were on show at the Red Hall in Bourne on Sunday to mark the occasion.

Half of the vehicles on show were MGs, the oldest of which was a 1929 MG Six Speed, and there was also a wide selection of racing cars.

Len Cooper from Bourne shows off his model van. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Organiser Ian Mackenzie, from the MG Car Club Lincolnshire Centre, said: “The event was absolutely packed. We had more than 80 cars on show and a brilliant footfall of people coming to see what was going on."

Visitors also enjoyed live music at The Wellhead throughout the day.

The event will return next year.

John Lloyd from Casle Bytham with his TC49. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Louse Taylor and Harry Smith test out a car watched by Georgia and Jonnie Blackborn Corvette. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Robert and Hazel Taylor with their 1960 MGA. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The event will return next year. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Families enjoyed picnics in the park. Photo: Chris Lowndes
John Taylor showed off his MG. Photo: Chris Lowndes
More than 80 cars were on show. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Live music in the park. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Four-year-old twins Lilly and Poppy Walster enjoyed the day. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Young musicians performed together for the first time. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Jay and Lauren Collins with Thea and Eva. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The MG Car Club Lincolnshire Centre hosted the show. Photo: Chris Lowndes
