The expansion of a sports centre is finished, bringing a new fitness studio and six additional classrooms.

Stamford College and Stamford AFC have had improvements costing £2.1m carried out at the Borderville Sports Centre in Ryhall Road, Stamford.

As well as being for students’ and the football club’s use, the centre is open to members of the public and is used by several independent sports and leisure clubs.

An aerial photo of the newly extended Borderville Sports Centre

During the day it provides a campus for Stamford College’s sports and public services courses, and for its football academy and (RAF) Air and Defence students.

Borderville has also been home to Stamford AFC since it opened in 2014, and is used by the club mainly at evenings and weekends.

Funded by Greater Lincolnshire Enterprise Partnership, the new gym and classrooms will enable Stamford College to deliver what it describes as “a higher level of qualifications including digitally enhanced training in sports science, health and social care, and public services”.

The college hopes an additional 10 qualifications will be delivered at the centre in 2022.

College principal, Janet Meenaghan, said: “We are delighted to see this project come to fruition for the benefit of our students, present and future.

“The facilities are state of the art and will greatly enhance our students’ learning experience, as well as allowing the college to expand its course offer and respond more fully to local business and community needs.”

Businesses will work with the college to develop the new curriculum and target education and training opportunities to their current and future plans.

Having been awarded funding for the expansion of Borderville, the college has received an additional £2.14m to create 400m sq of teaching space for construction students and apprentices who are based at its Drift Road site.