The chain JD Wetherspoon have said they will be spending £2.5m on their new pub in Bourne.

It will go into the units that contained Jenny May and JH Wand shops on North Street.

Eddie Gershon, spokesman for Whetherspoon, said: “ We aim to start development work on the site in mid-November.

The property in North Street, Bourne, which has been bought by Wetherspoon

“The aim is to open the pub towards the end of April 2020.

“We will be spending £2.5 million to develop the site.

“Approximately 60 jobs will be created at the pub.

“We are confident the pub will be welcomed by people in the town and we also hope that the investment will act as a catalyst for other businesses to invest in Bourne.”

Costs for tenders have now been received and will be reviewed shortly.

After costs have been reviewed and agreed, the work will start.

Click here to read more of the latest news.