A Rutland woman who kissed the hand of the King feels 'extremely blessed' after the encounter.

After hearing the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died last Thursday (September 8), Vicky Binley from North Luffenham was overcome by grief.

Vicky, who owns Nimble Media, felt it would be disrespectful to go to work the following day and closed the office.

Vicky Binley from Rutland kissing King Charles' hand outside Buckingham Palace. Photo: Yui Mok / PA

Instead, with her colleagues, she decided to take a train down to London to pay respects to the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

"My only intention was to take some flowers and go to Buckingham Palace to say our goodbyes," Vicky said.

"Unfortunately we couldn't get flowers anywhere but a very kind lady gave us hers.

"The queue was three hours long so we wrote a note and gave them to a policeman to put down.

"We then stood there having a moment and all of a sudden there was activity and police were moving the crowd barriers.

"We stayed where we were and didn't realise what was about to happen."

King Charles and Queen consort Camilla arrived outside Buckingham Palace and began to greet the mourners - an interaction which wasn't planned or announced beforehand.

The grieving King was described as looking 'incredibly sad and heartbroken'.

Vicky, 51, said: "At the end of the day he just lost his mum so everyone was giving him love.

"He got to me, I shook his hand and said 'God bless you and your family'.

"I just wanted to comfort him so gave him a kiss on the hand.

"It was just a human reaction for me to give somebody who looked heartbroken some comfort.

"I gave an upset person some love and kindness.

"It was amazing and I feel extremely blessed."

While the mood outside the palace was somber, it was also a time of reflection and people were excited to meet the new King.

Vicky has always been supportive of the royal family, recognising that they are born into the role and live their whole life in the public eye.

She believes the new King will 'pick up where the Queen left of'.

"They live to serve their county," Vicky said.

"King Charles is in his 70s, most people would be retired by then but he is starting a new job."