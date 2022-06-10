People might hear the rare sound of a turtle dove this weekend, thanks to a project led by volunteers.

Members of the Bourne Area Group of Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust created special feeding stations around Deepings Lakes Nature Reserve and since then a turtle dove - which would have spent the winter in Africa - has been heard.

Nature reserve manager Dave Vandome said: “In 2020 volunteers built and installed six feeding stations in and around the reserve. Kennedy’s Wild Bird Food kindly donated the stock of seed and last year we were delighted to hear a turtle dove calling on the reserve.

Turtle dove on a log. credit: iStock/Leopardonatree

“We also had installed some trail cameras, and one of them captured two doves near a feeding station. We will soon be setting up the feeding stations again with seed.”

If doves return this year, to nest in hedgerows and scrub, visitors should have a good chance of hearing their gentle, purring call.

Turtle dove numbers are thought to have declined by 93 per cent since the 1970s, possibly due to a lack of seed and grain during the breeding season.

Turtle doves have become increasingly rare.Photo: iStock/Leopardonatree

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust will hold a free open day on the reserve on Sunday (June 12) from 10.30am to 4pm.

As well as finding out more about turtle doves, and potentially hearing or seeing one, there will be activities for children, guided walks, a plant stall and a refreshments tent. Dogs are not permitted.

The entrance to Deepings Lakes Nature Reserve can be found at the junction of Station Road and Crowland Road, Deeping St James.