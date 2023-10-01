A new St John Ambulance cadet unit is opening for teenagers.

The group will teach first aid skills along with opportunities to show case leadership, communication and teamwork.

Weekly sessions will take place on Thursdays at the Odd House in Station Road, Oakham, from 6.30pm until 8pm, starting with a taster session next week (October 5).

The Odd House building in Oakham which is owned by Oakham School. Photo: Google Maps

Spokesman Steve Bedford said: “Young people aged 12 to 16 can come along to find out what they can expect from future sessions and the opportunities open to them as cadets.

"We would also love to see any adults who might be willing to give a few hours each week to support the cadet unit.”

The following week (October 12) will include a drop-in session for Restart A Heart Day. Anyone will be welcome to visit and learn how to give CPR and use a defibrillator. Details are available from hayden.beszant@sja.org.uk or you can turn up on the night.