Two new councillors are needed to help make decisions about their town.

Stamford Town Council has two vacancies after Bob and Sue Sandall stepped down last month.

The seats would have been filled by election if 10 residents from their St John’s ward had made a formal request. As that didn’t happen, the vacancies will now be filled by co-option.

Stamford Town Hall

Town clerk Patricia Stuart-Mogg said: “As a local councillor you can become a voice for your community and work towards making real changes in Stamford. Councillors are community leaders and represent the interests of the communities they serve.”

Anyone interested in being co-opted to the council should send a resumé to the town clerk at the Town Hall, St. Mary’s Street, Stamford, PE9 2DR or by email to townclerk@stamfordtowncouncil.gov.uk

Candidates will be invited to meet with the current councillors ahead of next month’s full council meeting, when a secret ballot will determine the outcome.

Bob and Sue Sandall had served on the town council for 20 and 16 years respectively. After announcing his decision, Bob told fellow councillors he felt he was “banging his head against a brick wall” while Sue raised concerns about how council money was being spent.