Gifts for children affected by war and famine are being collected at a local hub.

Oakham Baptist Church in Melton Road has again been chosen as collection centre for Operation Christmas Child.

People can support the appeal for wrapping a shoebox and lid separately in festive paper and filling it with toys, hygiene products or school supplies.

Oakham Baptist Church is a collection point for Operation Christmas Child. Photo: Samaritan's Purse

Each box should be suitable for a boy or girl aged two to four, five to nine or 10 to 14.

Completed shoeboxes can be dropped off with a £5 donation to cover costs at Oakham Baptist Church on Friday, November 17 between 3pm and 5pm or Saturday, November 18 between 10am and midday. Drinks, cake and mince pies will be served and there will be craft activities for children to make something to put into a shoebox.

Suggestions of what to include in the boxes are available at www.samaritans-purse.org.uk

Boxes should not contain any food, toothpaste, lotions, liquids, aerosols, war-related items or fragile objects.