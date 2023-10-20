The countdown to Christmas is under way, and, for those looking for some inspiration, a weekend-long festive extravaganza is here to help you.

Nottinghamshire Festive Gift and Food Show will be at Newark Showground on Saturday and Sunday, October 28 and 29, to give visitors the chance to get their Christmas shopping all wrapped up under one roof.

The show boasts nearly 200 stalls with everything visitors could need for Christmas.

TheNottinghamshire Festive Gift and Food Show will be at Newark Showground later this month.

It will showcase artisans and boutique vendors, and offer a whole range of Christmas treats, including handmade decorations and gift ideas.

There will also be a host festive food and drink on offer, from classic gingerbread men and shortbread to boozy crackers and flavoured gin.

“We are really looking forward to this year’s Notts Festive Gift and Food Show,” said show director Matt Upson.

“The show features almost 200 exhibitors selling a huge range of Christmas gift ideas, decorations and festive food to really get everyone in the Christmas spirit. We are really excited to make this Christmas the best ever and the Notts Festive Gift and Food Show will really help to kick start the festive season.”

There will also be exclusive show discounts and special offers to help cross off visitors’ Christmas shopping lists in budget.

The show will run from 9am to 4pm on both days, with free parking available on site.

Tickets are on sale now at www.nottsfestiveshow.co.uk

However, we have teamed up with the show organisers to offer four pairs of free tickets to lucky readers.

To be in with a chance of winning them, simply answer the following question: Name a Christmas carol.

Fill in the coupon below, before the deadline of Wednesday, October 25, at 5pm.

Usual Iliffe Media rules apply.

Good luck!