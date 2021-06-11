A new station commander has been appointed at RAF Wittering.

Wing Commander Jez Case is taking over from Group Captain Jo Lincoln.

After a successful tour as the station commander, Gp Capt Lincoln will be promoted to the rank of Air Commodore upon taking up her new post at Headquarters Air Command.

During her tenure RAF Wittering has contributed to the UK Government’s response to the pandemic and continued to meet commitments to defence.

Gp Capt Lincoln said: “It has been an absolute privilege to command RAF Wittering and to work with such a diverse and talented workforce who are so committed to supporting the Royal Air Force. With a great team, anything is possible.

"I could not have asked for a more supportive local community; our neighbours in Wittering, Stamford, Peterborough, Rutland and Leicester have been incredible – thank you.”

Wg Cdr Case arrived at the base in September as officer commanding Operations Wing, responsible for the safe operation of RAF Wittering’s airfield and airspace.

An experienced weapons systems officer, he has logged more than 2,000 hours with the Tornado GR4 and had operational tours in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

Until now, the role of station commander has been combined with that of A4 Force Elements commander. The role of commanding the A4 Force Elements will transfer to Gp Capt Nick Huntley who becomes A4 Force Elements commander and deputy commander of the RAF Support Force in July.

The RAF Support Force, with its headquarters at Wittering, brings together capabilities to sustain modern air operation, including engineering and logistics, communications and medical services.

Flying at RAF Wittering will be unaffected by the change in station commander and further military exercises are planned.

The new station commander said: “I feel incredibly privileged to be selected for command of RAF Wittering, a busy station with a long and rich history.

“Our team of service, civilian and contractor personnel is second to none and we will continue to deliver and support a vast array of defence outputs.

“We are also part of the community and I look forward to working with our friends and neighbours to ensure the station is a positive force for the local area.”