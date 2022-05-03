Councillors have voted to change the way the finance committee at a town council works.

At a Stamford Town Council meeting on Tuesday (April 26), it was proposed that the finance committee should be formed by chairmans from each of the other committees.

At present, the committee consists of seven councillors who make decisions about finance and staff issues.

Stamford Town Hall

Although some council members expressed concern, the town clerk confirmed all necessary training will be arranged.

Coun Shaun Ford, who proposed the idea, said: “Several committees have their own budgets to work out, so those chairs will be able to take knowledge gained from participation on finance and apply more readily to it to their own committees work.”

“They’ve got a working knowledge of what's happening on their committee and can feed that into finance meetings,” added Coun Ford.

Coun David Taylor, who is part of the finance committee, said: “I am very supportive of this change.

“It gives the respective committee chairman the opportunity to be part of finance decisions.”

The proposal was passed by a majority vote and will be in place next month (May).