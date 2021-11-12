A chaplain is bidding farewell to a school after 16 years.

The Reverend Mark Goodman, who works at Stamford Endowed Schools, has announced that he will be taking up the post of Rector of St Columba’s in Largs, on the Scottish coast near Glasgow, from Easter next year.

Mark, who has served the school since 2006, will join the Scottish Episcopal Church.

Stamford Endowed School headteacher Will Phelan and the Rev Mark Goodman in the Stamford School Chapel

Will Phelan, headteacher of Stamford Endowed Schools, said: “Mark has ensured that each and every child has had a moral compass. He has connected with our very youngest and oldest students superbly, and he has supported us all at various times.”

The school chaplain is responsible for spiritual leadership and supports the wellbeing of the whole school community.

The Rev Goodman said: “I wish to express my thanks to my colleagues for all their friendship and guidance. I could have done nothing here without their unceasing support.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to work here, so it will be very hard to leave the community of the Stamford Endowed Schools.”

The school is to start looking for the Rev Goodman’s successor soon.