Cottage on shores of Rutland Water in Edith Weston on market with Murray
This is a stunning character cottage appointed to an exceptionally high standard throughout, set in a beautiful area of the highly sought-after Rutland Water village of Edith Weston.
The Old Forge offers immaculately presented contemporary-style accommodation with an array of bespoke and character features.
From the entrance door, enclosed by a stone porch, you find a stunning open-plan reception room featuring a stone fireplace with oak mantel above housing a cast-iron log-burning stove mounted on stone paved hearth. There are built-in alcove plinths to either side of the fireplace, exposed ceiling beams and exposed stonework.
An inner hall leads to the first floor.
The breakfast kitchen is beautifully appointed with a range of good quality contemporary units incorporating extensive work surfaces, a breakfast bar area with further cupboards and matching tall larder cupboards. The integrated appliances comprise fridge-freezer, wine fridge, slimline dishwasher and washing machine. Included in the sale is a Rangemaster cooker with an extractor hood above. Double doors open to the courtyard garden.
The cloakroom has a contemporary suite.
Off the inner hallway is a bedroom with a built-in double wardrobe. The window overlooks the garden.
Upstairs the landing has a built-in wardrobe and a Velux roof light.
There is a spacious master bedroom featuring two low-level wardrobes. The ceiling is sloped with two roof lights and a window at the front overlooks the pleasant village.
The bathroom has a contemporary white suite including a P-shaped bath with shower above.
Outside, there is on-street parking is available in Well Cross.
The back garden is fully enclosed and attractively landscaped with a Mediterranean-style courtyard with a paved seating area and gravelled terrace ideal for plant display.
Edith Weston is a delightful village in the centre of Rutland with a shop, Post Office, farm shop and primary school. Oakham and Stamford are a short drive away, as is the A1.
The Old Forge in Well Cross, Edith Weston is on the market for £425,000 with Murray. To arrange a viewing call 01572 755555.