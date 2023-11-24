A huntsman has been acquitted of an assault charge.

Sam Jones, 34, of Cottesmore Road in Ashwell was on Tuesday (November 21) was acquitted of assault at Leicester Magistrates’ Court.

The charge related to an incident on February 11 in a field in Station Road, Whissendine where it is said a horse which was part of the Cottesmore Hunt collided with a woman in her 60s.

Leicester Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google

Video evidence was seen by the court showing the incident, which involved hunt saboteurs.

After Mr Jones was acquitted, Clare Bell, secretary of the Cottesmore Hunt, said: “We are delighted with this result on behalf of both Sam Jones and the trail hunting community.”