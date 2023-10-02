A housing developer has donated £12,000 to local good causes after building a new town estate.

Allison Homes made donations to three Bourne charities as part of a pledge to donate £100 to a local charity for every new home built through a partnership scheme.

Toolbar, Don’t Lose Hope and The Butterfield Centre each received £4,000 from the Allison Partnerships Charitable Scheme, which also plans ongoing support and future volunteering activities.

The charity leaders met with members of Allison Homes at the new estate for the handover

The Mays Place development at Manning Road, in Bourne, will deliver 121 ‘affordable’ homes in partnership with housing association Longhurst Group.

As part of the partnership agreement, Longhurst Group bought land on Manning Road from Allison Partnerships. The housebuilder is carrying out the construction work.

John Anderson, CEO of Allison Homes, said: “It has been really special to meet with the leaders of these charities today.

Michael Ramsay, senior site manager of the Manning Road development, with Helen Crawford, chairperson of The Butterfield Centre

“They are doing inspirational work to support the community of Bourne, particularly those who are vulnerable and in need. It’s a privilege to be able to support them with this donation.”

Don’t Lose Hope, based in North Street, provides free or low-cost counselling.

“We have a waiting list for those needing our help and this will go towards providing extra counselling sessions for all ages,” said its director, Nicola Brister.

Stamford AFC Ladies have picked up sponsorship from Allison Homes for a second season running

The Toolbar Charity supports unemployed adults in looking for work and plans to spend the donation on improving its IT office system and putting on a jobs fair early next year.

It is based at Bourne Town FC, in Abbey Road.

The Butterfield Centre, in North Road, supports the elderly, vulnerable and needy.

Its chairman Helen Crawford, said the donation would help them provide increased provision.

“Food Poverty is a huge concern worldwide and with the continued support of the Allison Partnerships we can ensure that we are fighting this issue locally,” she said.

Mays Place is a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes, available across a variety of tenures, including shared ownership, rent to buy and affordable rent.

Allison Homes Central has also sponsored Stamford AFC Ladies football team for a second season running, allowing them to buy new training tops.