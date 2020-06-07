Stamford artist raises money for Stamford Foodbank and Women’s Aid registered charities with print of St Mary’s Hill
Published: 17:00, 07 June 2020
An artist is putting her skills to use to raise funds for a food bank and domestic abuse charity.
Ruthie Hudson, 38, has put a new spin on one of her original prints of Stamford to serve as a ‘time capsule’ for the future.
Money raised from the sale of the print, which features St Mary’s Hill, will be donated to Stamford Foodbank and Women’s Aid registered charities.
Read moreCoronavirusHuman InterestStamford
More by this authorMaddy Baillie