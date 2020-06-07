Home   News   Article

Stamford artist raises money for Stamford Foodbank and Women’s Aid registered charities with print of St Mary’s Hill

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 17:00, 07 June 2020

An artist is putting her skills to use to raise funds for a food bank and domestic abuse charity.

Ruthie Hudson, 38, has put a new spin on one of her original prints of Stamford to serve as a ‘time capsule’ for the future.

Money raised from the sale of the print, which features St Mary’s Hill, will be donated to Stamford Foodbank and Women’s Aid registered charities.

