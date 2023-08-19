A woman is hosting a charity ball to support two causes close to her heart.

Roxanne Bonin, from Stamford, is part of the organising committee for the Vixstar Charity Ball taking place next month.

She is hosting the event with friends Vicky Foulkes-Arnold and Frankie Goddard in aid of VHL UK/Ireland, which supports people with von Hippel Lindau disease, and Cancer52.

Roxanne Bonin, left, is hosting a charity ball in memory of her friend Louise Marshall

Roxanne, 34, hosted a similar event before the pandemic, having been diagnosed with VHL herself. The condition causes multiple tumours in the brain, spine, eyes, kidneys and pancreas. She lost most of her sight in one eye and also had surgery on her stomach, gall bladder and pancreas as a result of the tumours.

She is supporting Cancer52, which supports people with rare cancers, in memory of her friend Louise Marshall from Ufford

The ball takes place on Saturday, September 20 at the Holiday Inn, Peterborough, from 7pm until 1am. Tickets cost £50 from www.vixstar.net and include a drink on arrival and three-course meal. There will be a DJ, charity auction and raffle.