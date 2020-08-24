A team of 30 cyclists - including two schoolboys and a man recovering from sight-saving surgery - are preparing to travel 200 miles to help the homeless.

They hope to raise more than £20,000 for The Connection at St Martin-in-the-Fields by taking part in the 12th annual Queen Eleanor Cycle Ride on the August bank holiday weekend.

Normally, the event takes four days and sees participants stop at the sites of 12 crosses erected by King Edward I in memory of his wife, Eleanor of Castile, including Lincoln, Grantham and Stamford.