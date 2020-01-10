The parents of an eight year-old girl from Stamford have thanked a charity for funding a tactile equipment pack for their daughter.

Lexi Smith, a pupil at Willoughby Academy School in Bourne, has a neurological condition that left her non-verbal and unable to understand instructions.

Lexi was introduced to multi-sensory equipment at her school - the equipment can have a calming effect for children with neurological conditions.

Lexi Smith playing on her new tactile sensory equipment

Her parents, Rebecca and Devan, then realised that Lexi would benefit from her own sensory equipment at home, but found that it was too expensive for them to buy.

Rebecca said: "The pack we wanted to buy cost an eye-watering £963, which was way beyond the family's budget.

"We'd resigned ourselves to being unable to buy the equipment, which was really sad because we knew our daughter would really enjoy it."

Lexi Smith playing on her new tactile sensory equipment

A friend suggested they contact national charity Caudwell Children, who were happy to help fund the pack.

Rebecca added: "We couldn't believe it when they agreed to fund the tactile pack, we were overwhelmed."

Lexi and her family received the equipment just before Christmas, and her father Devan has said it has already had a positive impact.

"The pack has helped to stimulate her and it appears to calm her down, giving her something to focus on," he said.

"Without Caudwell Children's contribution we would never have been able to access this sort of equipment so thank you so much for helping to bring joy to a special little girl."

Lexi Smith playing on her new tactile sensory equipment

Mark Bushell, from Caudwell Children, said: "It's fantastic when parents tell us that we've had such a positive impact on a child.

"But we couldn't do it without the support of the public and it's only through their generous donations that we will be able to continue supporting other children like Lexi."

For more information about Caudwell Children's charity or to donate click here.