On Saturday (August 17) Stamford's fire station in New Cross Road held a charity car wash in support of The Fire Fighter's Charity and Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Fun was had for all, including Fireman Sam who helped the crew wash cars with fire hoses.

A refreshments stand helped to beat the summer heat and raise more money.

Stamford Fire Station Car Wash (15418147)

Many ages were included in helping, and participant Marina Chenery praised the event for its success.

Over the course of the day, Stamford's fire station raised almost £700, which will be split evenly between the two charities.

More pictures can be found in the gallery below.