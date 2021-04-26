People in Stamford who purchased from the Cards for Good Causes pop-up shop last year have helped to raise £40,000.

The shop in St John’s Church was forced to close less than a week-and-a-half after it opened its doors at the end of October due to the second national lockdown.

But keen to continue to bring in funds, the organisation offered its first click-and-collect service at the card shop which helped in raising £40,000.

Jeremy Lune, chief executive at Cards for Good Causes.

Cards for Good Causes is the trading arm of the 1959 Group of Charities which has 25 members including Barnardo’s, Save the Children and Parkinson’s UK. As a not-for-profit organisation, all proceeds are given back to local and national charities.

Jeremy Lune, chief executive at Cards for Good Causes said: “On behalf of all of our charities, we would like to say a huge thank you to the Stamford local community.

"The proceeds from every card or product purchased has made a vital contribution to the work of national and local charities.

Rob Persani with Jeremy Lune, chief executive of Cards for Good Causes at the Cards for Good Causes Stamford 2020 opening. Photo: Alan Walters

"It has been a very tough season but the support has been incredible and we hope to continue our work in 2021.

"However, we are not just for Christmas anymore and sell everyday cards, birthday cards and occasion cards so please do continue to purchase cards and gifts via our website throughout the year - www.cardsforcharity.org.uk - and let’s keep supporting our charity sector and the fantastic work they are doing.”