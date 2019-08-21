A new calendar and colouring book featuring Stamford are on sale now thanks to a retired teacher from Bourne.

Ken Wainwright, 67, came up with the idea to create a pen and ink illustration after standing on Stamford Meadows and marvelling the 360-degree view as he turned around.

The drawings form the basis for both the calendar and colouring book that cost £6.99 each.

Ken and Margaret Wainwright with their grandchildren Daniel, 6, and Julia, 9

Ken, who was a geography teacher and assistant principal at Bourne Academy, said: "It's a new way of looking at Stamford. So many people stand on The Meadows and enjoy the scene around them; it's like an amphitheatre."

In the 2020 calendar, the illustrations are ink-washed by Julia Leaton, and in the colouring book pages are left black and white for people to add their own splash of colour.

Once finished, the pages of the colouring book can be stuck together to create a panorama of Stamford and the surrounding area.

Ken Wainwright with his colouring book and calendar

The calendars and colouring books are available at the Stage 2 café next to the Corn Exchange Theatre in Broad Street, Sukies in North Street, Stamford Music Shop in High Street St Martin's and from Stamford Arts Centre.

Profits from sales will be split between CLIC Sargent, which fights cancer in young people, and Stamford Gilbert and Sullivan Players, of which Ken and Margaret are members.

It also includes a list of well-known landmarks on the back page, such as the town bridge, St George's Church, Red Lion Square.

Ken is also a model rail enthusiast and has been working on a model replica of Bourne Station and background scenes for a model railway layout based on Darwen in Lancashire in the 1930s.

Still with a love for education, Ken hopes that the calendar will spark interest from businesses and schools alike, and said: "Schools might be interested in getting copies.

"The calendars may also be a good gift for companies to give their staff as a 'thank you', or to their customers."