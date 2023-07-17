An appeal has been launched to stop historic town almshouses falling into disrepair.

The Stamford Municipal Almshouses Charity is seeking funding to renovate Fryer’s Callis.

Located in Kettering Road, Fryer’s Callis dates back to 1832 when it was built from bequests in the will of Henry Fryer, a surgeon, to provide housing for six poor widows.

Andy Croft and Anne O'Grady at Fryer's Callis

The Grade II listed building was refurbished most recently in the 1960s when the front openings were blocked off and the building turned into four small one-bedroom flats.

Only three of them are currently occupied due to the fourth being ‘in too bad condition for somebody to be in’.

Clerk to the Stamford Municipal Almshouses Charity, Anne O’Grady said: “It is clean, adequate accommodation but it needs improving.

Fryer's Callis

“There are leaks from the roof and windows and it is difficult to heat.”

The refurbishment would include floor and loft insulation, replacing of the floors which are oak planks placed on stones onto open ground, stopping leaks from the roof and gutters, a structural re-design of the flats as currently they don’t comply with modern fire safety standards, and new kitchens and bathrooms.

From a conservation aspect, the building stonework and walls around the property need repair work.

Mayor of Stamford Andrew Croft is on the board of trustees and is keen for the renovation to take place to improve the lives of the residents.

Fryer's Callis

“It needs to be protected,” he said.

“It is a historic visible place and is one of the first things people see when they come off the A1.”

In spring 2021, the charity fully refurbished Hopkins Hospital in St Peter’s Street from four bedsits, which were no longer in an inhabitable condition, to two one bedroom apartments.

“The cost of this refurbishment was over £110,000,” said Anne.

Fryer's Callis

“The charity is by no means wealthy in comparison to more substantial charities and had to draw heavily on its investments to finance the Hopkins Hospital building work.”

She added they are in ‘desperate need of external funding’.

Stamford Municipal Almshouses Charity has limited income which comes from two commercial properties in the town centre.

It is expected a full refurbishment of Fryer’s Callis will cost more than £185,000 - which the charity doesn’t currently have.

Andy Croft and Anne O'Grady at Fryer's Callis

It has applied to South Kesteven District Council for funding and looking at other ways to generate money.

The work is expected to take around 12 months where residents will rotate flats depending on which is under construction.

Anne said: “We are responsible for looking after the residents and their welfare.

“It will all be carefully thought through.”

Anne is also appealing for someone who can help with fundraising to email her: clerk@thesmac.co.uk