A man who set up a charity to help others following the loss of his daughter has been made an MBE.

Jim Bolton and his wife Elizabeth founded the Karen Ball Fund in 1988 to provide care for terminally ill people in Rutland.

It was named after their 21-year-old daughter who died of cancer that year.

Jim Bolton was made an MBE for services to charity. He is pictured with his wife Elizabeth (right) and Lord Lieutenant of Rutland, Dr Sarah Furness

Jim, 81, has been made an MBE for services to charity in the first King’s Birthday Honours. He received the letter six weeks ago but kept it a secret from everyone but his wife.

Speaking on behalf of her husband, Elizabeth said: “He was extremely surprised. We are both very proud of what we have done to help the people of Rutland. Jim would say this is for all of those people and not just for him.”

The Karen Ball Fund has contributed to many projects around Rutland since it was set up. It helped pay for the special care suite at Rutland Memorial Hospital in Oakham, and raised £45,000 for the Rutland palliative care suite in the Osborne Building at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

More recently the charity spent more then £80,000 providing life-saving defibrillators to towns and villages in Rutland.

Last year the couple decided to wind up the charity, having raised more than £300,000 since its launch.

Elizabeth said: “Closing the charity and Jim being made an MBE has brought final closure.”