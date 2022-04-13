A charity founder and his photographer friend have completed a practice climb ahead of a charity climbing challenge.

Dom Brister headed to Wales with Grantham photographer Toby Roberts on Thursday last week (April 7), to climb the country's highest mountain, Mount Snowdon.

This practice climb was for Toby's challenge in June, when he will be climbing four peaks in three days to raise money for Don't Lose Hope in Bourne, a charity Dom co-founded.

Toby said: "It was crazy, we had rain, sleet, snow, hail and wind.

"When we got to the top we had 95mph winds and it was minus 12C but we made it."

So far Toby has raised more than £700 for his chosen charity, which offers professional counselling services in the community.

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/4-in-3-days

