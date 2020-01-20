A charity that delivers second-hand furniture and household appliances to families in need has got a new van after its previous one was stolen by cruel thieves.

The Stamford Household Essentials project received the new van before Christmas after the other van was stolen from Green Lane sometime between 8pm on Tuesday, October 1 and 8am Wednesday, October 2 last year.

Operations manager for the Stamford Foodbank, Louise Rose, said: “It’s really good news and we got it just in time for Christmas.

The van that was stolen was donated by Stamford XT members are they are pictured presenting it to Louise Rose

“In the end, we had to go through the insurance to get the new van.

“It took a while but we are now up and running again.

“We had a lady with a young boy who had just moved into a flat and were were able to provide a small bed for him.

“She was just overwhelmed by the donation.”

Louise added she has heard nothing about the old van since it was stolen.

