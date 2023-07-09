Three sisters raised more than £7,500 at a charity barn dance held in memory of their mum.

Janice Smith was cared for at Sue Ryder Thorpe hall Hospice in Peterborough before she died in 2011.

Her daughters Teresa Fountain, Anita Altham and Julie Pettit wanted to thank the team for their support, so hosted a charity hoedown with their dad Alan at Holmes Farm in Ketton.

Sisters Anita Altham, Teresa Fountain and Julie Pettit hosted a charity barn dance in memory of their mum Janice Smith

Rockabilly band The Houndogs took the stage and guided partygoers through some traditional steps ahead of a silent auction, raffle and prize-giving for the best-dressed cowboy and cowgirl.

Teresa, who lives in Bourne, said: “We are overwhelmed by the support we have received from our local community and the incredible amount of money raised for Sue Ryder - a charity close to our heart.

“Everything about the evening was amazing and we have received so many messages of thanks and support since.”

The charity barn dance was the fifth fundraiser the sisters have hosted in their mum’s honour. Since 2013 they have raised £47,500 for various causes through four charity balls.

Teresa added: “The support Sue Ryder provided to mum was second to none and we are delighted to be able to keep her memory alive through our barn dance fundraiser this year.

“Mum was such a selfless person and we know she would be so proud of all we have achieved as a family.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to Monty and Mary Andrews for allowing us to use their barn, as well as to all of the generous local businesses who donated prizes for the raffle and silent auction, and items to help us decorate the barn.”