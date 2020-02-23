The Rutland branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE), with the support of the national organisation, has organised a meeting in Oakham over the issue of the Rutland Local Plan, covering the period until 2036.

This meeting, on Wednesday, February 26, in the Victoria Hall in Oakham, will see the launch of an important campaign. The doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

As there will be so much interest in the event, you need a ticket to attend, but it is free and can be arranged online via this link: www.eventbrite.com/e/rutland-2036-tickets-90897441695

St George's Barracks

Items on the draft agenda for the meeting include:

l CPRE – The Countryside Charity – Its Aims and Objectives

l Best practice in local planning

l Protecting the Environment in Rutland

l Affordable Housing in the East Midlands and Rutland

l Rutland 2036 – A short film to launch the campaign

l Rutland 2036 – The CPRE Rutland vision and campaign

l The Rutland Local Plan – community concerns

l Questions and debate

The event closes at 9.30pm.

The former chairman of the Rutland branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England has died.

lick here to read more of the latest news.

Pictured: St George’s Barracks, where a 2,215 home town is proposed. This is one of the areas of concern in the Rutland Local Plan

Read more EnvironmentOakhamStamford