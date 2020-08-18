Citizen Advice South Lincolnshire to recruit volunteers in Stamford
Published: 08:00, 18 August 2020
A charity is on the look out to recruit new volunteers.
Since March, a high proportion of those working at Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire switched to home working and now the number of enquiries is approaching the level seen prior to lockdown.
Now, the organisation is looking to recruit more volunteers from in and around Stamford due to a high interest in past years from people in the area.
Read moreCoronavirusHuman InterestStamford
More by this authorMaddy Baillie
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)