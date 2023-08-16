Students living in Rutland can apply for grants to support their learning.

Oakham United Charities is inviting young people to apply for up to £100 towards books or course equipment.

Applicants must be aged between 16 and 22, living in Rutland and studying towards an apprenticeship, vocational course or university course.

E-book reader, stack of books

Email oucharities@gmail.com to request an application form. The deadline for applications is October 31.