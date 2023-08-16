Rutland students can apply for a grant from Oakham United Charities
Published: 16:00, 16 August 2023
Students living in Rutland can apply for grants to support their learning.
Oakham United Charities is inviting young people to apply for up to £100 towards books or course equipment.
Applicants must be aged between 16 and 22, living in Rutland and studying towards an apprenticeship, vocational course or university course.
Email oucharities@gmail.com to request an application form. The deadline for applications is October 31.