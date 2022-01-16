People are invited to join a well-known charity race after it was cancelled for two years.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is returning this year to Burghley House, near Stamford. The event could not go ahead for the past two years due to the pandemic.

Every year, about 29,400 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East Midlands.

Money raised at the race helps scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

The race is open to men, women and children of all ages and abilities.

There will be distances of 3k, 5k and 10k plus ‘Pretty Muddy’ which is a mud-splattered obstacle course. There will also be a children’s option.

The event will take place on Sunday, June 12, at Burghley House.

Michael Jarvis, Cancer Research UK’s spokesman in the East of England, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

“January is the perfect time for people to commit to getting a little more active. By signing up to Race for Life there’s the chance to raise money for life-saving research.”

Race for Life will follow current government guidance to protect against Covid-19 and if the event has to be cancelled, people will receive a full refund.

