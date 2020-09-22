Evergreen Care Trust in Stamford seeks volunteers to help support elderly and vulnerable people
Published: 12:00, 22 September 2020
A charity that supports elderly and vulnerable people is looking for volunteers.
Evergreen Care Trust, based on Barnack Road in Stamford, needs people to join its chaplaincy and listening team.
Chief executive officer and founder Louise Marsh said the trust was in the process of organising some specialist training so now was the perfect time for people to offer their help.