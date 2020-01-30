British Heart Foundation volunteers celebrate 24 years of trading in Stamford
Forty-two volunteers celebrated 24 years of British Heart Foundation trading in Stamford.
Andrea Baker-Payne, area manager, said: "The volunteers turn up in all winds and weathers and really make a difference for British Heart Foundation - without them I don't know where we would be."
Each year, the volunteers receive a certificate marking their services to the charity.
Pat Spiers, volunteer, added: "The best part is the friendship, it's a really nice crew of people."
Andrea said: "Our local community donates on a week to week basis a minimum of 500 bags.
"We are very much about keeping it local.
"The continuous support of the local community is something we need to keep running."
Andrea Baker-Payne, area manager, said: "Obviously in terms of what we do as a charity it is quite hard, they have to bring stock down and serve customers."
