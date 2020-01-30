Forty-two volunteers celebrated 24 years of British Heart Foundation trading in Stamford.

Andrea Baker-Payne, area manager, said: "The volunteers turn up in all winds and weathers and really make a difference for British Heart Foundation - without them I don't know where we would be."

Each year, the volunteers receive a certificate marking their services to the charity.

Some of the people who have made British Heart Foundation a success in Stamford over the past 24 years

Pat Spiers, volunteer, added: "The best part is the friendship, it's a really nice crew of people."

Andrea said: "Our local community donates on a week to week basis a minimum of 500 bags.

"We are very much about keeping it local.

"The continuous support of the local community is something we need to keep running."

Andrea Baker-Payne, area manager, said: "Obviously in terms of what we do as a charity it is quite hard, they have to bring stock down and serve customers."

Find out about making donations of clothing and other items

Read more Human InterestStamford