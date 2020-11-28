A charity has donated £1,500 to Lakeside Healthcare so that shelters can be put up for patients queuing in a surgery car park.

Stamford Health Education and Awareness Charity has said is was "pleased to make the donation from its modest funds".

Sheepmarket Surgery is at the Stamford Hospital site off Ryhall Road, Stamford

The money will go towards the cost of providing canopy shelters for patients who need to queue outside Sheepmarket Surgery in Stamford due to social distancing.