A charity is hosting its first ever fundraising event to help people during the cost-of-living crisis.

Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire is hosting a dinner and dance at Bourne Corn Exchange with a three-course meal and entertainment from the Rutland Big Band.

Chairperson of the trustees, Monica Stark, said: “We are very excited to hold our first fundraising event as a local charity. Our dinner and dance promises to be a fun-filled night with great entertainment and a mouth-watering menu.

Citizens Advice logo

“This will be the first step on our fundraising journey and we will look to hold similar events in the future.”

The event takes place on Saturday, September 16 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £35 from www.citizensadvicesouthlincs.org.uk

