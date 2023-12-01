A fundraising mission has started to replace a charity van which was involved in a crash.

It was just months ago that Stamford charity George’s Food Hub got a van to allow volunteers to collect donations and transport them to people in need.

However, the van, known as Herby, has already reached the end of the road.

George Hetherington, Elaine Stent and Steve Western

The van was being driven by a volunteer from a collection in the Deepings back to Stamford when it was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

Thankfully the driver came away from the crash uninjured, but Herby was worse off.

George said: “They were very lucky really.

Herby, the van of George's Food Hub, was involved in a crash

“It spun right around up onto the side of the bank and nearly tipped over.

“The van is a write off.”

Founder of the food hub George Hetherington from Stamford bought the van in April and enlisted Barker Sign Services in Ketton to decorate it with his logo.

While it is covered by insurance, George believes it’s not enough to cover the cost of the van and what was spent renovating it.

George's Food Hub van

“It is costing more money than we have got,” said George.

A fundraising page has been set up to raise £3,000: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/claire-gutteridge.

It is thought the new van will have a name in tribute to Herby, although George is open to suggestions.

Herby had been used to make more than 30 collections each week, and George says demand for the pay-as-you-feel food is increasing.

“It is frightening how many people are in need,” said George.

“We are trying to keep up with demand.”

However, with more people struggling the fewer donations being made to the charity.