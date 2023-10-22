A fundraising walk raised £15,000 for charity.

Almost 300 people took part in the Walk for Parkinson’s event at Burghley House near Stamford on October 1.

The walkers warmed up together and had the choice of either a 2.5 or 6.5 mile route through the grounds of the Burghley estate.

About £15,000 was raised from the day which will help fund research to find better treatments and a cure for the condition.

Katie Thomas, community fundraiser at Parkinson’s UK, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in Walk for Parkinson’s at Burghley House, as well as all the volunteers who made the event possible.

“The amazing efforts of everyone who took part in Walk for Parkinson’s has helped us drive forward the groundbreaking research we urgently need to transform the lives of people affected by the condition.”

