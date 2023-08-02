A charity walk has been declared the best ever and is expected to have raised more than £2,000.

The five-mile Eyebrook Charity Walk in aid of Loros and other Rotary supported charities, organised by Rotarians Hugh and Di Holden and the members of Rotary in Uppingham, took place on Sunday (July 30).

Despite a strong wind the weather was kind to the participants, of which 150 had registered in advance. In addition to local residents, Rotarians and long standing supporters of the benefitting charities, among participants this year were members of a wide range of the county’s community groups and charities including Uppingham in Bloom, parish councils, CPRE Rutland, residents associations, sports clubs and local churches.

Eyebrook Reservoir

Club president Ron Simpson said: “There is a long list of organisations and individuals to be thanked for their contribution to making the day a success. These include Ifor Jones and his staff who authorised the walk on private land and opened the path around the reservoir that is normally closed to the public. The Uppingham Coop provided bottled water and fresh fruit for refreshment.

“Defibrillators were provided on site by Uppingham First. A team of club members provided volunteer support around the route. Club members Margaret Simpson and Joyce Marston staffed the check-in desk.

“A superb reception area tent was provided by Rotarians Colin and Maggie Gordon. All in all, it was a great team effort! Finally, a special thank you must go to all those who completed the walk and made donations. Once again the character and fortitude of the human spirit was a force for good.”

Many of this year’s participants commented favourably on the excellent stewardship of the Eyebrook Reservoir and the care for the environment being demonstrated by its owner. The beautiful Eyebrook lies on the borders of Rutland and Leicestershire and the walk goes through the normally ‘restricted access’ Eyebrook Nature Reserve.