Alzheimer's Research UK, charity partner of Burghley Horse Trials, reacts to news of Stamford event's cancellation

By Steve Creswell
Published: 11:00, 25 May 2020

A national charity that was set to raise vital funds through the Burghley Horse Trials has expressed its disappointment at the event’s cancellation.

Alzheimer’s Research UK had been chosen from many applicants to be the show’s official charity partner in December.

But it was announced on Friday (May 22) that the horse trials would not take place this year - the first time they have been cancelled in almost 60 years.

