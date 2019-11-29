An Oakham School pupil is one of the best young sheep handlers in the country.

Form One pupil Charles Sore-Brown won second place in the Junior handler category in the North Wales and Mercia Region Annual Lamb Show with his Ryeland called Rose. He first showed Rose at this month’s annual Ryeland Flock Book Society Show in Stafford, where he won second place in the Round Handlers class.

Charles halter-trained the sheep and started to prepare her a month before the show, which included bathing and drying Rose with a hairdryer. He also clipped the fleece.

Charles with Rose

He has a small flock of Coloured Ryeland sheep at home with lambs due to be born in February, and him hoping to show them in the spring/summer.

Housemaster Malcolm Fairweather praised Charles for learning much in the shows.

