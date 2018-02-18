Charles Read Academy pupils question MP at Houses of Parliament

Year 9 pupils from Corby Glen’s Charles Read Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, had the opportunity to meet with MP for Stamford and Bourne Nick Boles (Con) at the Houses of Parliament.

Mr Boles, who supported Charles Read Academy when the school faced closure before joining the trust in 2013, spoke with pupils about why democracy is so important and gave an insight into his role as a MP in Westminster and in the community. Pupils had the chance to debate the role of their school and ask questions about issues that MPs face.

Pupils were also given an exclusive tour of Westminster Palace, the House of Lords and the House of Commons, where they found out more about the functions of the two houses.