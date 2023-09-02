You can take a peek into the studios of talented artists and makers in September.

Rutland Open Studios returns over three consecutive weekends from September 9 and 10 to September 23 and 24.

The scheme was set up back in 2007 to allow artists and makers in Rutland and surrounding counties to share their work with visitors, showcase artistic talent and explain their techniques and inspirations.

Artists and makers from across Rutland and surrounding counties will be involved

There is a wide range of media to see, including paintings, printmaking, pottery and ceramics, sculpture, textiles, glass, jewellery, decoupage and photography.

Exhibitions are held in studios, homes, galleries and community halls around the county, and admission is free.

Some are solo exhibitors, while others are gathering together to produce a collective exhibition of their work.

The scheme involves solo artists as well as group exhibitions

Artists and makers will be pleased to chat and there is absolutely no obligation to buy.

All information, including a full list of exhibitors, studios and opening times can be found at www.rutlandopenstudios.co.uk or brochures which can be downloaded from the website or found throughout the county.

Or follow on Facebook/Instagram @therutlandopenstudios