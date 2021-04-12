Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Pubs in Stamford reopen after third lockdown

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 21:49, 12 April 2021
 | Updated: 21:52, 12 April 2021

A cheerful crowd enjoyed the reopening of pubs in Stamford today (Monday, April 12).

Following the Tier 3 closures of late autumn and full lockdown through the winter, people were willing to make the most of the spring sunshine as they sat out in socially distance groups.

Here are photos from some of the pubs in Stamford which were open this evening.

Gallery1

Ready to welcome people back to The Danish InvaderDrinkers enjoy the evening sunshine at The Golden Fleece in Sheep MarketEnjoying a drink at The Danish InvaderWrapped up at The Jolly BrewerGood to be backCheers at The Jolly BrewerFriend reunited for a pint at The Danish InvaderThe Danish Invader has plenty of outside spaceDrinks at The George HotelChris Needham, landlord of The Danish InvaderDiners at The George HotelThe Golden Fleece was attracting plenty of customThe Stamford Post had all tables taken

Pubs and hotels open in Stamford for the first day's trading included The Jolly Brewer, The Danish Invader, The George Hotel, The Stamford Post and The Golden Fleece.

More will follow in the coming days.

Coronavirus Human Interest Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE