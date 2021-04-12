A cheerful crowd enjoyed the reopening of pubs in Stamford today (Monday, April 12).

Following the Tier 3 closures of late autumn and full lockdown through the winter, people were willing to make the most of the spring sunshine as they sat out in socially distance groups.

Here are photos from some of the pubs in Stamford which were open this evening.

Pubs and hotels open in Stamford for the first day's trading included The Jolly Brewer, The Danish Invader, The George Hotel, The Stamford Post and The Golden Fleece.

More will follow in the coming days.